Army chief: Bangladesh moving towards elections

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said that the country is moving towards elections and has given preparatory instructions to army officers regarding carrying out duties in the upcoming national elections.

He said the army has made all necessary preparations to assist the government in ensuring free, fair, and neutral elections. The instructions were given during an “Officers’ Address” that lasted for one and a half hours from 12pm on Tuesday.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman noted that soldiers have been carrying out duties in the field for an extended period, longer than previously required. He emphasised the importance of maintaining good relations with everyone, eliminating any existing distance, and upholding the discipline and integrity of the force.

The army chief also stressed that the army is a professional organisation. Officers must demonstrate professionalism while performing field duties and avoid involvement in retaliatory actions. He added that the people of the country are now looking towards the army, which must be guided by patriotism while maintaining the chain of command.

Responding to various comments about the army, General Waker-Uz-Zaman said there is no reason to be upset. “Those making such remarks are young, of the age of our children. When they grow older, they will realise their mistakes and feel ashamed themselves,” he said.

He further addressed allegations against army personnel. He said that one soldier is under investigation for involvement with a political party, and action will be taken if the allegation is proven. No member of the army is allowed to participate in political activities. Another officer is being investigated over allegations of violence against women, he added.

“No one will be spared in matters of moral degradation. However, no one will be punished based on a media trial. If allegations are proven, action will certainly be taken,” he said.

Addressing senior officers, the army chief highlighted the significant investment the state makes in developing officers. He urged proactive measures to prevent involvement in criminal activities, noting that sending someone home after they have committed a crime is a waste of the state’s resources.