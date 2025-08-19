NCP expels Joint Member Secretary Mahin Sarkar for breaching party discipline

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has expelled its Joint Member Secretary, Mahin Sarkar, on charges of violating party discipline.

The decision was taken at the directive of the party’s Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, said an NCP press release issued on Monday.

According to the release, the expulsion order takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Party insiders said Mahin Sarkar had announced his candidacy for the post of general secretary (GS) in the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election under the panel led by Jamaluddin Muhammad Khalid, convener of the Swadhin Bangladesh Chhatra Sangsad.

The NCP leadership described his move as a serious breach of organizational discipline and took prompt action against him.