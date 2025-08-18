Monday, August 18, 2025

ISPR: Best airmen get trophies, certificates for 2024

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan congratulated all the trophy and certificate recipients

The six best airmen and MODC (Air) personnel of 2024 receive trophies and certificates from Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff, at a Bangladesh Air Force headquarters ceremony in Dhaka on Monday, August 18, 2025. Photo: ISPR
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 07:50 PM

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan distributed trophies and certificates to the best airmen and Ministry of Defence Constabularies (MODC) (Air) for the year 2024.

The trophy and certificate award ceremony for the best airmen and MODC (Air) for the year 2024 was held at Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) headquarters in Dhaka on Monday, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate release issued on Monday.

It said that as the chief guest of the event, the air chief handed over trophies and certificates to six selected best airmen and MODC (Air) personnel for the year 2024 in recognition of their valuable contributions to the BAF.

After handing over the trophies and certificates, he gave his directives to all present, the ISPR release said.

Hasan Mahmood congratulated all the trophy and certificate recipients. He also expressed hope that these awards would be recognition of their outstanding performances, which would inspire others, it said.

Principal staff officers of BAF, air officers commanding of bases/units, directors of air headquarters, senior officers and invited guests from various bases were present on the occasion, the release added.

Topics:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)BAF
