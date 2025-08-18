Govt allows import of lentils, sugar at private level

The government has allowed the private import of five lakh tons of lentils and five lakh tons of sugar to stabilize supply and prices of daily essentials in the local market.

The imports will be made in favor of Sincos Automation Technology Limited.

A recent Ministry of Commerce notification said that lentils and sugar are freely importable goods. Under the existing Import Policy Order 2021–2024, both products can be imported commercially through letters of credit without restriction.

The company can import the specified quantities commercially, provided they meet international standards and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) requirements.