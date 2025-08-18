Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt allows import of lentils, sugar at private level

Lentils and sugar are freely importable goods, says commerce ministry

Logo of Bangladesh Govt. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 07:46 PM

The government has allowed the private import of five lakh tons of lentils and five lakh tons of sugar to stabilize supply and prices of daily essentials in the local market.

The imports will be made in favor of Sincos Automation Technology Limited.

A recent Ministry of Commerce notification said that lentils and sugar are freely importable goods. Under the existing Import Policy Order 2021–2024, both products can be imported commercially through letters of credit without restriction.

The company can import the specified quantities commercially, provided they meet international standards and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) requirements.

Topics:

BSTIExport and import
Read More

Govt moves to impose stricter rules on battery-run rickshaws

Half-day strike at petrol pumps

Land Adviser: Agricultural land must be saved

Trade through Benapole Port resumes after 8 days

Dhaka emerges as a hub for counterfeit products

Special anti-adulteration drive across country during Ramadan

Latest News

Pakistani foreign, commerce ministers coming to Dhaka

ISPR: Best airmen get trophies, certificates for 2024

Death toll rises to 370 in Pakistan floods

Rizvi: Credible election impossible with Awami League loyalists in admin, police

EC secretary: Election roadmap to be unveiled this week

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x