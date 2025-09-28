Hili land port to suspend import-export for six days

Import-export trade through Hili land port in Dinajpur will remain suspended for six consecutive days from Sunday, on the occasion of the Sharadiya Durga Puja.

However, passport-based passenger movement through the immigration checkpoint and other port operations, except for government holidays, will continue, authorities said.

Shahinur Islam, general secretary of the Hili Customs C&F Agents Association, said: “On the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, India’s Hili Exporters and Customs Clearing Agents Association has announced suspension of import-export from September 28 to October 3. Trade between the two countries will resume from October 4.”

SM Haydar, manager of Panama Hili Port Link Limited, which manages Hili land port, said: “Traders have announced suspension of import-export for six days from Sunday. However, anyone who wants to clear goods stuck at the port on Sunday will be able to do so. Port operations inside the area will also continue, except on government holidays.”

Ariful Islam, acting officer of the Hili Immigration Checkpost, said: “Passport-based passenger movement through Hili immigration checkpoint will continue. Passengers can travel through this route daily from 9am to 6:30pm.”