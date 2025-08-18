Monday, August 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
8 fishermen rescued after drifting in Bay for 3 days

The trawler went out of order due to a mechanical fault in the mid-sea, leaving the fishermen stranded

Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 12:49 PM

Members of the Coast Guard (CG) have rescued eight fishermen who were drifting in the Bay of Bengal for three days.

According to a CG statement issued Monday, the fishermen were given first aid and food before their boat was brought to the Harbaria riverbank.

Lt Com Siam-Ul-Haq, media officer of the CG, said the fishing boat ‘FB Mayer Doa’ left for the sea with eight fishermen on August 14.

The trawler went out of order due to a mechanical fault in the mid-sea, leaving the fishermen stranded, reads the statement.

On August 17, one of the fishermen called the CG’s emergency helpline 16111 when they came within mobile network.

Responding to the call, a patrolling CG team located the trawler near buoy No-5 of the Mongla Fairway and rescued them.

Topics:

Bangladesh Coast Guard
