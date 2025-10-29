Thursday, October 30, 2025

26 Rohingya rescued from Malaysia-bound trafficking attempt

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 09:22 PM

Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 26 Rohingyas, including women and children, who were being gathered for trafficking to Malaysia via the sea off Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The information was released on Wednesday afternoon in a press statement sent by Coast Guard Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Siam-ul-Haque.

According to the Coast Guard, the women and children were gathered on a trawler near Abdul Ali Ghat in Jumma Para area of Baharchhara, Teknaf, for trafficking to Malaysia.

Acting on a tip-off, the Coast Guard conducted a raid last night and rescued all 26 Rohingya aboard the trawler.

Lieutenant Commander Siam-ul-Haque said: “A syndicate of human traffickers attempted to send these Rohingya to Malaysia via sea, promising them jobs abroad at low cost. The traffickers fled upon learning of the operation, so no arrests could be made. However, intelligence surveillance and operations continue to identify and apprehend the traffickers.”

Topics:

RohingyaBangladesh Coast Guard
