GED: Bangladesh's economy shows sign of renewed resilience

Bangladesh’s economy is showing renewed resilience, according to the General Economics Division of the Planning Commission, with robust digital transactions, improved external balances and rising exports reflecting the rebound.

The report noted remarkable growth in Mobile Financial Services (MFS), with year-over-year transaction volumes expanding strongly across categories such as merchant payments and salary disbursements.

March 2025 emerged as the peak month, with transaction volumes ranging between Tk153,757.98 crore and Tk178,127.92 crore, supported by festival-related spending.

Similarly, e-commerce transactions surged in FY25, climbing nearly 64% compared to FY24.

Monthly transactions rose from Tk1,448.79 crore in July 2024 to Tk2365.42 crore in May 2025, reflecting sustained growth in digital commerce.

The report said agricultural credit disbursements peaked at Tk3,654.74 crore in May 2025, outpacing FY24 performance, while recovery patterns reflected the harvest cycle.

Industrial production showed resilience despite volatility, with year-on-year growth peaking at 11.39% in October 2024 after a brief dip in August.

The GED highlighted a significant rebound in the external sector, with the current account balance posting a surplus of $1 billion in FY25-the first positive figure in five years.

The overall balance also recorded a $3.3 billion surplus, reversing persistent deficits since FY22.

The turnaround was driven by a narrowed trade deficit, strong remittance inflows and steady service sector earnings.

Exports gathered fresh momentum, with July 2025 shipments reaching $4,770.59 million, up nearly 25% from a year earlier.

Strong gains were also recorded in May and December, pointing to improved competitiveness and global demand.

Imports, meanwhile, showed healthy recovery, with capital goods inflows remaining stable-indicating resilience in investment appetite.

Remittance inflows provided another pillar of support, rising sharply throughout FY25. Monthly receipts hit $2,470 million in July 2025, a 29.5% increase from the same month in 2024.

Seasonal peaks in March, May and December further boosted reserves and household incomes, underpinned by policy incentives and improved transfer channels.

The GED said these positive trends, coupled with prudent policy management, reflect growing confidence in Bangladesh's economic outlook.

The report, however, said rice prices continue to exert significant pressure on food inflation as well as overall inflation.

The contribution of rice to food inflation rose sharply from 40% in May to 51.55% in July.

Medium and coarse rice accounted for the bulk of the increase, contributing 24% and 18.39% respectively. All three categories -- fine, medium and coarse rice -- recorded inflation of around 15% in July.

To address the supply situation, the government targeted the procurement of 1.4 million tons of Boro rice between April 24 and August 31, 2025.

However, rice distribution in July was 62,889 tons, down by 36% from the same month a year earlier.

In a bid to stabilise the market, the Ministry of Food on July 23 invited private sector applications for rice imports, with the deadline ending on August 7.

The report said that these imports may take a few more months to impact market prices.

The GED report also warned of possible erratic weather patterns in the coming months, which could keep rice prices elevated.



It suggested that the government may need to speed up imports, enhance procurement and expand rice distribution under Open Market Sale (OMS) programs in the short term to contain inflationary pressures.

The GED, however, noted that the marginal increase should not be a cause for major concern.

When the interim government assumed office in August 2024, it said, inflation was running in double digits, making it difficult to anticipate that the fiscal year would close at around 8.5%.



The update said multiple macroeconomic challenges in the first half of FY2024-25 have since been addressed in a "balanced manner." It is also the second consecutive month since February 2023 that overall inflation stayed below 9% and food inflation under 8%.

While supply-side pressures remain, the GED pointed to coordinated fiscal and monetary measures.

Bangladesh Bank has already announced a monetary policy targeting inflation below 7% by December 2025 while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The report highlighted that non-food inflation stayed stable throughout the last fiscal year.

Among food items, contributions of vegetables and root crops fell sharply-by 6.48% and 10.34%, respectively-helping ease food inflation.

At a more disaggregated level, items like hilsa, brinjal, tomato, soybean oil and pangas also contributed moderately to easing pressures, while potato and onion saw their contribution to food inflation decline by 15.71% and 7.93%.

Looking ahead, the GED urged the importance of close monitoring of domestic market conditions and timely supply of agricultural inputs to contain inflationary pressures further.