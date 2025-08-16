Saturday, August 16, 2025

Unidentified man dies as vehicle hits him in Dhaka’s Kadamtali

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 05:28 PM

An unidentified man died after a vehicle hit him in the capital's Kadamtali area early Saturday.

The victim’s identity could not be known immediately. Sub-inspector Saiful Islam of Kadamtali Police Station said the accident took place near the Dhaka Match factory in Shyampur in the early hours of the day.

Police rescued the injured man and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, the police official added.

Topics:

Road Accident
