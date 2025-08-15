Friday, August 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Chief adviser sends birthday greetings to Khaleda Zia

 A bouquet of flowers sent by the chief adviser was delivered to Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan residence, Firoza

File image: Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, right, and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 05:49 PM

On the occasion of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s 80th birthday, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has extended his greetings.

On Friday afternoon, a bouquet of flowers sent by the chief adviser was delivered to Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan residence, Firoza, by his Personal Secretary Sajib M Khairul Islam and Director of the Chief Adviser’s Office Mohammad Nazmul Islam.

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter to Bangla Tribune.

The bouquet was received by Khaleda Zia’s Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar. Also present were BNP Central Committee member Belayet Hossain, Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan, and the Chairperson’s Office official Masud Rahman. The BNP Chairperson’s Personal Secretary expressed thanks to the Chief Adviser for the floral greetings.

BNP Standing Committee member and Khaleda Zia’s personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain told the media on Friday afternoon: “As you know, the Mother of Democracy and three-time Prime Minister, Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia, has her birthday today. She does not hold any celebrations. However, the party is organising milad and doa mahfils across the country.”

He added: “On Friday afternoon, the chief adviser of the interim government sent a bouquet of flowers for Madam. His officials brought it to her Gulshan residence.”

Muhammad YunusBegum Khaleda Zia
