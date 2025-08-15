Yunus to CNA: Aiming for an 'acceptable, enjoyable' election

Reiterating his government's commitment to deliver a credible national election, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said there is no point in having an election if it is not legitimate.

"My job is to make sure that an acceptable, clean, enjoyable election takes place,” he told CNA in an interview during his recent official visit to Malaysia.

The interim government is racing to complete sweeping reforms deemed necessary conditions for a free and fair election next February.

It will be Bangladesh's first polls since violent protests plunged the nation into political turmoil more than a year ago.

Prof Yunus, the man tasked with steering the reforms, has vowed to restore democracy and deliver a credible election.

He said they are coming close to achieving the goals that they have set for themselves.

"There were lots of things to be reformed because the political system that we had was rigged, misused and abused," he said.

Student-led protests demanding the resignation of long-serving former prime minister Sheikh Hasina escalated into deadly clashes with security forces and supporters of her Awami League party.

The uprising overthrew Hasina’s 15-year rule that was marred by allegations of authoritarianism, widespread corruption, human rights violations and a brutal crackdown on dissent, the CNA report says.

Hasina, now in India, has been put on trial in absentia.

Among other things, she has been accused of ordering a crackdown on the uprising that killed more than 1,000 people.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since, as Bangladesh seeks her return. India has not responded to the extradition requests.

Dhaka also urged New Delhi to stop Hasina from making "false and fabricated" statements after she urged supporters online to resist the interim government, said the CNA.

“(Modi) explained that (India) could not control social media,” Prof Yunus told CNA, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are not going to kind of get into a battle trying to get Hasina out of India. We said: ‘You can keep her. Our trial will go on’,” he added.

“But, in the meantime, she should not be given any chance to destabilise Bangladesh. She still has many followers within Bangladesh – they will follow the same thing that they did before to destabilise the whole country.”

Under Hasina, Bangladesh enjoyed close strategic and economic ties with India, says CNA.

But under the new interim government, observers said there has been a recalibration in Dhaka’s regional alliances away from New Delhi, according to CNA.

Prof Yunus made a visit to Beijing in March and met Chinese President Xi Jinping, touting Bangladesh’s strategic location as China’s gateway to South Asia.

He has defended his government’s approach, saying decisions are economically driven and that Bangladesh is willing to work with anyone with an interest in investing in the country.

“We have good relationships with Pakistan and China, and we would also like to have a good relationship with India,” Prof Yunus said.

“(This) is about investment opportunity, not something special to China. This is also offered to India, to anybody who would like to take advantage of it. It's just a fair game in business," he said.

The Nobel peace laureate, who was thrust into the role following the revolution, said he was unwilling to take on the responsibility at first as de facto prime minister.

“(The student leaders) pleaded with me that so much blood has been shed … That kind of hit me in a way … After (they) made so many sacrifices, I should do something on my own too. So, I accepted the job,” he recalled.

The 85-year-old said he does not plan to stay on in government after the election.

Amid his decision to step back from politics, Prof Yunus said he hopes his leadership leaves a lasting legacy.

“I would hope that from now on, Bangladesh will be on the right track, it will not be derailed again,” he said.