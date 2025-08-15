Ctg-Dhaka fuel transportation via pipeline to begin Saturday

The country is set to formally launch its first-ever underground pipeline-based fuel transportation facility from Chittagong to Dhaka on Saturday.

With this landmark initiative, experts have opined that a new horizon is going to be opened in the country's fuel oil transportation system, which will ultimately result in reducing supply time and carrying cost substantially per annum.

Project Director (PD) Aminul Haque told BSS that fuel transportation through the newly built 242-kilometer covert facility is set to begin after extensive test-trials and successful pre-commissioning.

At least 260-280 metric tons of diesel will be transported from Chittagong to the Godnail depot in Narayanganj every hour through an environmentally friendly, risk-free, cost-effective, and time-saving pipeline, he said.

"Earlier, we needed more than 48 hours, along with hundreds of oil tankers, to carry such a quantity of fuel through waterways or by road. Now, fuel oil will reach the depot in Narayanganj in 12 hours," he added.

Test runs of fuel transportation through the newly installed pipeline began in February this year.

"The commercial operation started on a trial basis from the evening of June 22. Through this, the initial activities of operational capacity, experience, and the project handover process have begun," the PD continued.

“After fixing some technical issues, a total of five crore liters of diesel have been transported through the pipeline without any system loss,” he further said.

Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, is scheduled to inaugurate this groundbreaking project at the Dispatch Terminal in Patenga at 11am on Saturday.

Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Department Mohammad Saiful Islam and Engineer-in-Chief of the Bangladesh Army Major General Hasan-uz-Zaman will also attend the function.

"The pipeline has an annual transportation capacity of 2.7 million to three million tons of fuel oil, which can be increased to five million tons in the future," Aminul Haque noted, adding that it can supply up to 350 tons per hour.

“Currently, there is a demand for around 15 lakh to 20 lakh tons of oil in Dhaka,” Haque added.

"It costs around Tk326 crore for transportation every year, while the pipeline will bring down the cost to just Tk90 crore, saving a substantial amount of over Tk230 crore," he said.

“The project will enhance the country's energy efficiency and security, and more areas will be brought under the facility gradually,” the PD said.

Notably, fuel oil is now transported from Chittagong to other parts of the country through rail, road and waterways. Over 110 vessels are required to carry fuel through the waterways for different parts of the country every month, according to the sources.

These traditional methods are associated with huge transportation losses in the name of system loss, pilferage, high cost and supply disruptions during the dry season due to reduced navigability at different points of water routes.

It prompted the authorities to initiate the project to ensure a smooth energy supply.

The visions guided the project objectives include the installation of an underground pipeline to transport diesel in an easy, secured and faster way from the main establishments of the petroleum products marketing companies in Chittagong to Comilla and Dhaka, to develop necessary infrastructures for making the fuel transportation and operation system as a modern and sustainable ones, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to Comilla, Dhaka, and northern region of the country during adverse weather.

“Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has implemented the project through the 24 Engineering Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army,” the PD said.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) first okayed the project involving around Tk2,861 crore in October 2018. It was supposed to be completed in December 2020, but the project cost has jumped up to around Tk3,699 crore following a delay in the implementation period.

Under the project, a 241.28-kilometer underground pipeline with a 16-inch diameter from Chittagong to Godnail in Narayanganj, and an 8.290-kilometer pipeline with a 10-inch diameter from Godnail to Fatulla in Narayanganj have been installed.

A total of nine stations have also been developed with the pipelines that crossed through 22 rivers and canals, requiring the acquisition of 286.88 acres of land, the sources said.

A full-fledged modern and automatic depot has also been developed in Mogbari under Barura upazila in Comilla district to facilitate the transportation from Chittagong to Dhaka via Feni, Comilla, Chandpur and Munshiganj districts.