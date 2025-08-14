Deadline for BCS dictation-scribe applications Aug 20

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the deadline for dictation scribes for physically challenged candidates appearing in the 47th BCS preliminary examination. A BPSC press release on Thursday said the applications must be submitted by August 20 during office hours.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 19.

In line with its commitment to inclusive access, the BPSC will appoint dictation-scribes for candidates with physical challenges who require such assistance during the examination.

Eligible candidates were instructed to submit their applications to the controller of examinations (Cadre), BPSC Secretariat, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, with all required documents before the deadline.

“Those who are seeking the assistance of a dictation scribe must submit some documents along with their applications such as an online application form (BPSC Form-1), two recent passport-size attested photographs of the candidate (taken within the last three months), an attested copy of the disability certificate issued by the Department of Social Services and a medical certificate issued by the civil surgeon, confirming the nature of the disability,” the release said.