Shafiqul: Committee formed to probe procurement, use of lethal weapons

NTMC, police, Rab collectively purchased surveillance equipment worth over 1,382c between 2016-18

File image of Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM

The interim government has formed a committee to investigate the purchase of surveillance equipment during the previous Awami League government and determine how it was used to undermine citizens’ rights.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, will lead the committee, said Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy after a meeting of the Council of Advisers on Thursday.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.

Referring to media reports, the press secretary outlined how the previous government allegedly undermined people’s rights and freedom of speech through illegal surveillance.

“A committee has been formed to look into how much money was spent, from where the equipment was purchased, and how it was used. The whole issue will be examined,” he said.

He added that the government will also probe the police’s purchase of lethal weapons. “An investigation is being conducted to find out how these lethal weapons were procured and used.”

Between 2016 and 2024, the National Telecommunications Monitoring Centre (NTMC), police, and Rab collectively purchased surveillance equipment worth over Tk 1,382 crore, according to media reports citing import data and a contract agreement.

Topics:

Shafiqul Alam
