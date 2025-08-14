HC to hear plea over Sada Pathor stone looting on Sunday

The High Court (HC) on Thursday set Sunday for hearing a petition seeking action against those involved in the looting of stones from the Bholaganj area in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.

A High Court division bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur set the date as the matter was produced before the court on Thursday.

Supreme Court lawyer Mir AKM Nurun Nabi moved the plea, pleading to issue a rule, as to why the inaction of the concerned officials in taking action against people involved in the looting of the white stones from the Bholaganj tourist spot along the banks of the Dholai River, shall not be declared illegal.

Sylhet's stone quarries including the popular Sada Pathor, were left ravaged, scarred with pits and mud, following months of rampant extraction and looting.