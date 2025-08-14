February polls deadline must not be crossed, says BNP leader

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Wednesday urged people to stay alert so that no one could delay the national election beyond February, warning that any such move would open the door for the return of fascism.

“An acceptable, fair, and transparent election is needed to restore democracy, and such an election has been announced for next February. People are happy and expect the election to be held within February,” he told a protest rally.

The BNP leader said everyone at home and abroad, including experienced political parties and election experts in the country, knew there was enough opportunity to hold the election by December.

“Dr Yunus, as the head of the government, expressed his wish to hold a historic election in February. Taking that into account, we accepted the shift from December to February. But we must remain cautious — under no circumstances should this February deadline be crossed,” he said.

"Aparajeyo Bangladesh" organized the programme in front of the National Press Club, protesting what they said is a plot to derail the national election.

Stating that the election must be held within the announced deadline, Dudu warned that any attempt to delay the polls would be an effort to bring back fascism and autocracy in the country.

“Fascism is once again trying to raise its head. We can see, both inside and outside the country, how fascists and their collaborators are speaking in the media, moving around and giving signals that are ominous for democracy,” he said.

The BNP leader cautioned that the fall of autocracy does not mean everything has been achieved. “Autocracy was removed for the sake of democracy, freedom, independence and rights--and these rights will only be regained by establishing democracy.”

He said the people of the country will decide who will be elected in a credible election, but their voting rights must be restored.

Dudu alleged that former autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina destroyed democracy in the country through the last three elections. “Not only that, this woman committed mass killing, killed our sons and daughters, looted our wealth and smuggled it abroad.”

He said the trials for genocide and the recovery of looted money are ongoing, and the election must be held while these processes continue.

The BNP leader said a government must be formed to carry forward these trials, recover the stolen money and continue necessary reforms.

He made it clear that if anyone tries to block democracy or the election, it should be understood that they are attempting to bring back dictatorship and fascism. “That is why everyone must remain alert.”

Dudu also urged all to remain united under the leadership of party chief Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman. “Only then will we be able to achieve our desired goal.”