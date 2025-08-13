Editors’ Council protests sweeping allegations against media

The Editors’ Council has protested the "unwarranted and sweeping" allegations made against the media.

The protest was conveyed in a statement signed by council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud on Wednesday.

Expressing concern, the statement said: “On the occasion of International Youth Day, at the National Youth Conference 2025 organized by the youth wing of the National Citizen Party, Jatiya Juboshakti, a series of unwarranted and sweeping allegations have been levelled against the media.”

At the conference, it was alleged that the media is attempting to character-assassinate those involved in the mass uprising and is acting as a mouthpiece of intelligence agencies, similar to the period of Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule.

Rejecting these allegations, the statement said: “During last year’s student–people mass uprising, most print media played a highly significant role. Over the 15 years of Awami League rule, editors and journalists faced various forms of persecution, harassment, and repression.

“During the uprising, courageous reporting by the media brought to the public’s attention key issues such as state forces’ killings, human rights violations, and internet blackouts."

The statement also said: “In particular, most print media fearlessly presented facts, contributing greatly to building public opinion in favour of the uprising, all while operating under considerable threats and intimidation.”

It further added: “Even in the post-uprising period, under the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, most print media have continued to play a constructive role in building a democratic state, upholding the aspirations of the July mass uprising, and bringing the government’s various limitations before the public. The Editors’ Council strongly protests such remarks made by NCP leaders.”

The council also called on all parties to make factual and responsible statements.