CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

During his tour, Prof Yunus held bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim

File Image of Professor Yunus. Photo: PID
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 06:50 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Malaysia for home on Wednesday evening, wrapping up his three-day state visit. 

"Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Kuala Lumpur for home at 7:30pm local time on Wednesday after three-day state visit," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

During his tour, Prof Yunus held a bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim on Tuesday. 

Prof Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia on Wednesday.

Prof Yunus then delivered a commemorative lecture to the students of the university.

Sir Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group, called on Prof Yunus at his hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. 

Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, a Malaysian business tycoon and owner of the country's national car company, Proton, and utility and infrastructure company MMC Corporation Berhad, also met him.

Besides, the chief adviser joined several meetings during his three-day tour.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusMalaysiaAnwar Ibrahim
