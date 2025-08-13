Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Prof Yunus receives honorary doctorate degree from UKM

The honorary degree was conferred in recognition of his unique contribution to the promotion of social entrepreneurship 

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus receives the honorary doctorate from the university's chancellor at a function held at the UKM auditorium in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 09:35 AM

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia, conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.

Prof Yunus received the honorary doctorate degree from the university's chancellor at a function held at the UKM auditorium in Kuala Lumpur.

The university authorities said the honorary degree was conferred upon Prof Yunus in recognition of his unique contribution to the promotion of social entrepreneurship. 

The chief adviser then delivered a commemorative lecture to the students of the university.

When Prof Yunus arrived at the venue on Wednesday morning, the university's chancellor welcomed him.

Prominent Malaysian academics, policymakers, university teachers and students, and the entourage of the chief adviser were present at the event.

Muhammad YunusMalaysia
