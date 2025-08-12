Adviser: Food stock hits historic high

Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder said the current food stock of 2.179 million tons is a historic high and is highly satisfactory.

"We need to maintain a minimum safe stock of around 1.35 million tons," he added, explaining that, considering food security and potential food risks, the government has taken advance preparations.

He said this at a view exchange meeting held on Monday at the Manikganj District Circuit House under the auspices of the Manikganj District Administration and the Department of Food.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Manwar Hossein Malla presided over the program.

The food adviser said the government's food-friendly programs will begin this year on August 17 with expanded coverage.

The number of beneficiaries will increase by 500,000, reaching a total of 5.5 million households this time.

Each beneficiary will receive 30kg of rice monthly at a subsidized rate of Tk15 per kg.

This year, the food-friendly programs will run for six months, compared to five months last year.

In the first phase, the program will operate for four months, from August to November.

It will then be suspended during December and January before resuming in February and March, the food adviser added.

Some 1 million tons of rice will be distributed under the program this year, he said.

The food adviser emphasized that no irregularity will be tolerated in implementing the food-friendly programs and that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in misconduct.

Md Abdul Hasanat, director general of the Directorate of Food, and Suraiya Khatun, regional food controller of Dhaka Division, were attended the program as special guests.