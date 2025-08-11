Drives underway to cut illegal gas connections

As part of an ongoing campaign against illegal gas connections, mobile courts supervised by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division have conducted drives in various districts nationwide.

On Sunday, a team led by Magistrate Monija Khatun from the division carried out raids in multiple locations in Fatullah Upazila of Narayanganj District, according to a press release issued Monday.

During the raid, illegal gas connections were discovered at M/s Bandhan Steel Works and Habiba Bakery. These connections were disconnected, and the sources of supply were sealed. The two businesses were found to be illegally using gas worth approximately Tk14,04,830 and Tk64,671 per month, respectively.

Additionally, the team disconnected 13 illegal residential connections using double burners in the area and collected fines totaling Tk10,000.

At the same time, another team led by Magistrate Hasibur Rahman raided the Atlaspur and Adhuria areas in Rupganj Upazila of the district. They disconnected gas connections to about 220 houses and removed over 700 feet of illegal pipeline, part of a distribution line unlawfully laid across a 3.5-kilometer area.

Meanwhile, a mobile court led by Magistrate Saikat Raihan operated in the Joydebpur and Hatiyab areas of Gazipur District.

During that drive, fines totaling Tk100,000 were collected from M/s Virgo Tobacco and several other industrial and residential establishments for illegal gas connections.

Overall, the operations in the district disconnected an illegal gas load of 16,040 cubic feet per hour and removed more than 600 feet of illegal pipeline from industrial, captive, and residential sectors.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd have stated that such operations will continue regularly to ensure a legal and safe gas supply for all.