Yunus to receive honorary doctorate degree from UKM on Wednesday

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia, will confer an honorary doctorate degree on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his visit to Malaysia on Wednesday.

“Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the honorable chief adviser,” Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman told a press briefing here on Sunday.

He said the Bangladesh chief adviser will then deliver a commemorative lecture to the students of the university.

On the third day of the visit, Asif Rahman said, Prof Yunus will also pay a courtesy call on UKM Chancellor and Ruler of Negeri Sembilan Province Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus is going to Malaysia on Monday on a three-day state visit.