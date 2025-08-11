Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Yunus to receive honorary doctorate degree from UKM on Wednesday

Ministry of Foreign Affairs DG Shah Asif Rahman confirmed it

File image of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 02:06 PM

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia, will confer an honorary doctorate degree on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his visit to Malaysia on Wednesday.

“Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the honorable chief adviser,” Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman told a press briefing here on Sunday.

He said the Bangladesh chief adviser will then deliver a commemorative lecture to the students of the university.

On the third day of the visit, Asif Rahman said, Prof Yunus will also pay a courtesy call on UKM Chancellor and Ruler of Negeri Sembilan Province Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus is going to Malaysia on Monday on a three-day state visit. 

Topics:

Muhammad YunusMalaysia
Read More

Yunus stresses ICT training to turn youth into skilled workforce

Malaysia ready to warmly welcome Prof Yunus with packed engagements

‘Dirty politics’ of Bangladesh turn life upside down, says Tulip

Shafiqul: Migration main focus of Yunus’s Malaysia visit

Prof Yunus: We must guarantee complete security at all polling centers

CA Yunus, Malaysian PM to hold talks Tuesday on boosting cooperation in key sectors

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x