Home adviser: Govt making all possible strides to hold upcoming election fairly

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said the government is taking all necessary preparations to hold the upcoming general election in a free, fair, peaceful, and festive manner.



"Tentative date for the next elections has already been announced, while the Election Commission will declare the specific date. All want a peaceful election. We're making all possible strides to hold the next election in a free, fair, peaceful, and festive manner," he said.



He made the remarks after visiting a polling centre at Teghoria High School (3 no polling centre of Dhaka-3 constituency in Keraniganj in Dhaka.



The adviser said they have started the field-level preparation well before holding the election fairly.



He reiterated that it is impossible for the law enforcers to hold the next election peacefully and fairly without the cooperation of all the stakeholders, including the aspirant candidates, people, the election commission, and the administration.



"We want wholehearted cooperation from all the stakeholders to hold the election fairly and peacefully," he said.