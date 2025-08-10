JnU Chhatra Dal leader faces backlash over obscene remarks on veils

Jagannath University (JnU) Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Shamsul Arefin has been accused of making obscene remarks about veils of members of the Islami Chhatri Sangstha’s Dhaka University (DU) unit.

A storm of criticism erupted on the social media platform Facebook on Saturday over one of his comments.

On Saturday, JnU Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Shamsul Arefin shared a photograph of the DU vice-chancellor’s meeting with members of the DU unit of Islami Chhatri Sangstha in a satirical and obscene manner on Facebook. In replies under the same post, he made some obscene comments.

His remarks drew adverse reactions from university teachers and students. In various social media posts, they condemned Shamsul Arefin’s comments.

Sifat Hasan Sakib, a student of the English department, wrote in his own Facebook post: “This is politics. Shame! Spit on it!”

Masud Rana, a student of the physics department, wrote: “Where have the so-called progressive feminists gone now? I do not see any voice from them about this. Or is it valid to say whatever one wants about bearded men and hijab-wearing women? This comment has insulted the entire female gender. No matter how much you want to stop the Islamists, no matter how much you abuse them, they will not stop. Let me remind you of a verse from the Qur’an: they conspire, and Allah also makes plans. Surely Allah is the best of planners.”

JnU Shibir President Md Riazul Islam, in a Facebook post protesting the remarks, wrote: “Making such derogatory comments about female students wearing the hijab is the ultimate manifestation of ignorance. No one from a Muslim family can make such comments about Muslim female students who wear the veil. It is not fitting for an important student leader to behave like a person devoid of morality. Those who, inspired by leftist ideology, want to prove themselves as new Islamophobes should know that the roots of Islam run very deep in this country.”

Meanwhile, in one comment replying to criticism, JnU Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Shamsul Arefin said: “Respectful reverence to the veil. My statement was about the hypocrisy of the honourable VC. On one hand, he promotes politics, on the other hand, he bans it. I have lifelong respect for women and their religious freedom.”

Human chain protest by students

In protest of the incident, female students of Jagannath University formed a human chain on Sunday.

The protest was held in front of the Language Martyr Rafiq Building of the university.

The students said the veil is not just a piece of cloth but a matter of religious right and emotion for Muslim women. In a Muslim-majority country, making derogatory remarks or mockery about it is in no way acceptable.

Humaira, a student of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, said: “We live in a country with 94% Muslims. No good person can make derogatory remarks about the veil here. Why must we still hear such comments even after August 5?”

Tisha, a student of the Department of Theatre, said: “The veil is our right. Making derogatory remarks about it is not a sign of a normal mindset.”

Sumaiya, a student of the Department of English, said: “This has insulted not only Muslim women but essentially all women. Our demand to the administration is that measures be taken so that no one can make derogatory remarks about women who observe the veil in the future.”