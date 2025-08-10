Prof Yunus: We must guarantee complete security at all polling centers

The interim government plans to procure at least 40,000 body-worn cameras for police to enhance security at voting booths during the general election in February, as it wants to ensure foolproof security at all levels.

The move was discussed at a high-level meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary on Sunday.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus instructed the officials concerned to expedite the procurement process and ensure proper training for thousands of police personnel.

“We must guarantee complete security at all polling centers, no matter the cost. Our goal is to make the February election the most free, fair, and peaceful in the country’s history,” he said.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistants Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Faiz Tayeb Ahmed attended the meeting.

Faiz Tayeb Ahmed, chief adviser’s special assistant on Telecommunications and ICT Affairs, said the procurement process for the 40,000 body cameras—commonly known as Bodycams—was in its final stage.

He emphasised that the devices would strengthen security in thousands of vulnerable polling centres.

“We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October so police officers can receive adequate training on their key features, including AI capabilities,” he said.

Bangladesh authorities have approached three companies from Germany, China and Thailand to supply the cameras.

Police officers and constables will wear the devices on their chests while on election duty.

During the meeting, the chief adviser’s special assistant on Telecommunications and ICT Affairs also unveiled plans to launch an Election App for the upcoming vote.

The app will provide comprehensive information on the February election, including candidate details, updates on voting booths, and interactive features for submitting complaints.

The chief adviser urged officials to fast-track the app’s launch and ensure it is user-friendly for the country’s more than 100 million voters.