Bangladesh's travellers take to the skies to escape traffic chaos

In a country where congested roads and punishing traffic often define everyday travel, a new mode of movement is quietly soaring in popularity, literally.

Helicopter services, once a symbol of luxury and reserved for high-profile government or military use, are now becoming a practical and sought-after choice among Bangladesh’s business elite, upper-middle class and experience-driven tourists.

From the skies above Dhaka’s chaotic streets to the serene landscapes of Cox’s Bazar and the Sundarbans, private helicopter charters are carving out a new path in domestic transport.

The rise is more than symbolic as it reflects a shift in the aspirations and expectations of modern travellers in Bangladesh.

“Due to severe traffic jams and the increasing need to save time, helicopters are becoming a viable alternative, especially for the elite,” said an official from one of the country’s leading helicopter service providers.

Today, the country is home to a growing number of private helicopter operators, including Probashir Helicopter, Meghna Aviation, Square Air, Bashundhara Airways, and Impress Aviation, offering tailored charter services.

A few other companies, such as Sikder Group and South Asian Airlines, currently remain grounded, their helicopters inactive for various operational reasons.

The growth has not gone unnoticed by regulators. Since the early 2000s, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has licensed around a dozen non-scheduled helicopter operators and the number continues to rise steadily.

A price for altitude

Hiring a helicopter in Bangladesh is still a high-end affair, but increasingly within reach for affluent families or corporate clients.

A round trip from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar can cost anywhere between Tk2.5 lakh to Tk4 lakh, depending on aircraft type and availability.

Shorter trips, such as to Narayanganj, Cumilla, or Munshiganj, range from Tk80,000 to Tk1.5 lakh.

Beyond leisure and business, helicopters are also serving critical functions: Emergency medical evacuations, disaster response, survey work, and film production are among the rising non-tourism demands. Meanwhile, a growing number of families are now booking helicopters for weddings, family events, and even quick visits to remote hometowns.

“Though the service was once exclusive to top executives and political figures, it is now gradually being used by the upper-middle class for various purposes, including special occasions,” said a senior executive officer of a private service provider, requesting anonymity.

The sky as a stage

The routes are becoming more diverse, and so is the clientele.

Helicopters now frequently land in Shariatpur, Cumilla, and Bogura, while scenic and tourist-heavy destinations like Sylhet, Bandarban, Saint Martin’s, and the Sundarbans are increasingly popular among domestic and international travellers alike.

According to operators, peak demand hits during winter and festival seasons, with many companies reporting fully booked calendars weeks in advance.

To meet this growing appetite, many service providers have expanded their fleets, overhauled maintenance protocols and adopted digital booking systems for a smoother experience.

Voices from the cockpit

Among the most ambitious players in the sector is Probashir Helicopter.

Its Managing Director, Byjed Al Hassan, told UNB that his company aims to provide a one-stop helicopter service, especially useful for international travellers arriving at the airport and seeking quick transit to destinations across the country.

He said the firm operates two types of helicopters — one with four seats and another with six.

“In the past, the minimum fare was Tk75,000 per flying hour, but now it has increased to Tk85,000 due to growing demand and a shortage of available helicopters. Many aircraft from other companies are grounded,” he explained.

Probashir Helicopter has even more ambitious plans on the horizon.

The company aims to launch a Dhaka–Chittagong–Bandarban route to attract both local and foreign tourists.

If they receive clearance from the army, the route could begin operation as early as next year.

As per their plan, the fare would be Tk20,000 per person from Dhaka to Chittagong, and Tk7,000–8,000 from Chittagong to Bandarban.

For those seeking a more urban thrill, the company has introduced aerial city tours over Dhaka, showcasing landmarks such as Lalbagh Fort, Hatirjheel, Savar National Memorial, and even the Taj Mahal replica in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.

The fare is $200 per person for foreign nationals and Tk10,500 for locals.

For food-loving flyers, there is a unique journey to Munshiganj, where the helicopter lands on the banks of the Padma River, near the iconic Padma Bridge.

There, passengers are treated to a meal featuring Hilsa fish and other traditional delicacies before returning to the capital. The cost? $250 per foreign passenger.

Challenges

Despite the momentum, challenges persist. The cost remains prohibitive for the general population, and weather conditions often disrupt operations.

Industry insiders acknowledge that broader adoption will require infrastructure expansion, regulatory clarity and improvements in weather forecasting. Even so, optimism prevails.

Helicopter usage in Bangladesh dates back to the 1980s, primarily for government and military operations. While commercial services began taking off in the early 2000s, the real turning point came after 2015, when rising disposable incomes and increased demand for time-saving alternatives fuelled rapid growth.

Now, as CAAB works on updated safety protocols and supports infrastructure development, many see helicopter travel as not just a status symbol, but a meaningful contribution to Bangladesh’s evolving transport landscape.

In a country where progress often battles with bottlenecks, the rising of helicopter blades may well signal a new era in how people move, connect and experience the skies.