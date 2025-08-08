No progress in cases over police casualties during July unrest

More than a year after deadly clashes during the July uprising left several police officers dead, investigations into the incidents have stalled, with no visible progress in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In the wake of the uprising, widespread violence erupted across the country on August 5, 2024, following the fall of the Awami League regime.

Public anger had already been simmering over the excessive use of force by law enforcement to suppress the protest.

In retaliation, coordinated attacks were carried out on police across the country, including in Dhaka, leading to the arson and looting of over 500 police stations and installations.

According to police sources, at least 44 law enforcement officers were killed in the July-August unrest, with 25 of them killed in a single day on August 5.

Nearly 2,500 officers were injured during this period.

From various police stations and outposts, 5,753 firearms and 607,262 rounds of ammunition were looted.

In addition, 32,005 tear gas shells, 1,455 tear gas grenades, 4,692 sound grenades, 290 smoke grenades, 55 stun grenades, 893 multiple-bang stun grenades and 177 tear gas sprays were reported looted.

The Police Headquarters has reported that, as of August 6, 2025, 1,363 of the looted firearms and 257,720 rounds of ammunition remain unrecovered.

Violence targets police stations in Dhaka and beyond

According to sources, on August 5 last year, following the erstwhile government’s fall, angry crowds launched coordinated attacks on police officers and stations across the capital.

At Jatrabari police station, four officers were beaten to death and the station was set on fire.

Constable Abdul Majid was killed inside the station building.

His wife, Shahzadi Begum, filed a murder case against unidentified individuals on September 23 last year.

Police also filed a separate case over the incident.

However, no significant progress has been made in the investigations.

Jatrabari police station Officer-in-Charge Faruk Ahmed said that the investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made thus far.

Speaking to this correspondent, Shahzadi Begum said: “Even though police officers were killed, no one seems to care. My husband was not involved in the protests. He was killed inside the station building.”

15 officers killed in Enayetpur attack

On August 4, 2024, an enraged mob attacked Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj, killing the officer-in-charge along with 14 other police officers.

On August 27 of that year, Sub-Inspector Abdul Malek filed a murder case, naming the local Awami League president and general secretary, along with four others and listing 5,000 to 6,000 unidentified individuals as suspects.

Enayetpur police station OC Md Anarul Islam told this reporter that nine people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

However, the post-mortem and explosives test reports of several slain officers are still pending, delaying the investigation.

Barracks and personal property looted

In addition to attacks on police stations, police barracks were also looted.

At the Adabor police barracks in Dhaka, Sub-Inspectors Rafiqul Islam and Anisur Rahman lost large sums of money—two months’ salary and a Tk5 lakh bank loan intended for home construction, respectively.

Valuables belonging to over 100 police personnel—cash, mobile phones, laptops were also looted.

At Hazaribagh police station, SI Wahid’s newly purchased Apache RTR 4V motorcycle was torched.

Trunks, cash and phones belonging to officers were stolen.

In New Market’s police quarters, looters took gold ornaments, cash and even furniture belonging to police families.

While state-owned properties were vandalized, the personal belongings of police officers were also extensively damaged.

Yet, the Police Headquarters and the government have taken no initiative to assess or compensate for these losses.

Several officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said no instructions have been issued in the past year to compile a list of personal damages.

Some noted that unless the Police Headquarters takes proactive steps, individual officers will have no scope to claim compensation.

21 of 44 killed were constables

Police came under attack not only in Dhaka but across the country.

Many officers reportedly went into hiding to save their lives.

According to the Police Headquarters, 44 officers were killed between July 20 and August 14, 2024.

Of these, 15 were killed on August 4 and 25 on August 5.

Two officers died while undergoing treatment on July 20, one on July 21 and another on August 14.

Among the dead were 21 constables, 11 sub-inspectors (SI), 8 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), three inspectors and one nayek.

Slow pace of investigation and trials

Despite the filing of over 100 cases related to the July–August unrest, no investigation has been concluded.

In many cases, even preliminary investigation reports have not been submitted, let alone charge sheets.

The delay is partly due to pending autopsy, forensic and explosives test reports. Investigators stated that identifying and apprehending suspects is taking time due to the high number of unidentified accused.

The families and colleagues of the deceased officers have expressed frustration over the slow pace of justice.

In some cases, families had to file cases themselves because police stations refused or delayed filing them.

Many alleged perpetrators continue to exert influence in their localities, which obstructs investigations and witness testimonies.

A lack of coordination and oversight within the police force itself has also been observed.

No compensation for personal losses

Many affected police officers expressed disappointment over not receiving compensation for personal losses.

They said they could not personally approach the headquarters to file applications for compensation.

Without government initiative, they fear they may never receive redress.

Police Headquarters’ AIG (Media) AHM Shahadat Hossain confirmed that 44 police officers were killed in the July–August incidents.

He said that investigations are ongoing and officials are working to complete the reports swiftly.

He also noted that most of the looted arms and ammunition have been recovered and efforts are underway to retrieve the rest.