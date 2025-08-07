13th national polls schedule to be announced in December

The schedule for the 13th parliamentary election is likely to be announced in the first half of December, said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Thursday.

“The chief election commissioner already told you (media) that the schedule announcement will come approximately two months before the election date. So, you can assume that the announcement will come in the first part of December,” he said while briefing reporters after a meeting in the capital.

The meeting was held at Nirbachan Bhaban with the chief election commissioner in the chair to discuss the amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972, the draft election code of conduct for political parties and candidates, 2025, as well as out-of-country voting (for expatriate Bangladeshis) and the postal balloting.

Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah said they did not discuss the matter of the election schedule in the meeting. “But we will hold a discussion very soon,” he said.

He explained that the election will be held before the beginning of Ramadan in ‘early’ February 2026.

“As you all understand, the election must be held before Ramadan. Also, a few days need to be kept for the swearing-in of the new government. So, the polling will be held a little earlier, and if you count 60 days back from that probable election date, you’ll get it (the time of schedule announcement),” he said.

The meeting decided to incorporate the youth who will turn 18 years by October 31, 2025 in the voter lists ahead of the upcoming national election in a bid to allowing them to exercise their franchises.

“Good news for the youths! The commission has primarily taken a decision to include those who will turn 18 years by October 31, 2025 in the voter lists,” said Md Sanaullah.

He said some 1,800,000 – 2,000,000 new voters are estimated to be added to the electoral rolls due to this decision.

Sanaullah said the commission, in the meeting, finalised the election code of conduct for political parties and candidates, 2025.

Earlier, on June 19 last, the EC approved in principle the draft of the Code of Conduct and later on June 29 invited public opinion on the draft.

“The draft code of conduct for candidates and parties, on which we sought (public) opinion after uploading it online, has been finalised today,” said the Election Commissioner.

He said no final decision was taken in the meeting over the RPO amendment as the discussion over it will continue.