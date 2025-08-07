Charge sheets filed in 19 cases centering student uprising

Charge sheets have been filed in 19 cases so far in connection with the student-led mass uprising against discrimination in 2024, according to the Bangladesh Police Headquarters.

Among the 19 cases, 8 are murder cases while 11 fall under other legal sections.

Of the murder cases, 3 were filed in Sherpur, and one each in Feni, Chandpur, Comilla, Kurigram, and under Chittagong Metropolitan Police.

The 11 other cases include one each from Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Barishal Metropolitan Police, three from Chapainawabganj, two from Sirajganj, and one each from Pabna and Jamalpur. Two additional cases are currently under investigation by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Senior police officials are directly supervising the progress of these investigations to ensure they are conducted properly and transparently.

The Bangladesh Police affirmed its commitment to completing investigations into all remaining cases and bringing those responsible to justice.