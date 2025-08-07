Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Charge sheets filed in 19 cases centering student uprising

Senior police officials are directly supervising the progress of these investigations 

File image of Police Headquarters. Photo: BSS
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 09:55 AM

Charge sheets have been filed in 19 cases so far in connection with the student-led mass uprising against discrimination in 2024, according to the Bangladesh Police Headquarters.

Among the 19 cases, 8 are murder cases while 11 fall under other legal sections.

Of the murder cases, 3 were filed in Sherpur, and one each in Feni, Chandpur, Comilla, Kurigram, and under Chittagong Metropolitan Police.

The 11 other cases include one each from Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Barishal Metropolitan Police, three from Chapainawabganj, two from Sirajganj, and one each from Pabna and Jamalpur. Two additional cases are currently under investigation by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Senior police officials are directly supervising the progress of these investigations to ensure they are conducted properly and transparently.

The Bangladesh Police affirmed its commitment to completing investigations into all remaining cases and bringing those responsible to justice.

Topics:

Bangladesh PolicePolice Bureau of Investigation (PBI)
Read More

Jahangir: Govt working to make police pro-people, modernize BGB

PHQ: No female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin in Bangladesh Police

11-day nationwide alert issued over potential attacks by Awami League

Government sends four DIGs on retirement

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

IGP: Life is not always a straight path

Latest News

Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc

Tarique, US Chargé d’Affaires Jacobson hold one-on-one meeting in London

DB takes Major Sadikul's wife Zafrin under custody

Feni faces flood risk again as embankment work stalls

Why is Saudi Arabia leading push for Palestinian statehood?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x