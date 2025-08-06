Cold, hot functional tests completed at RNPP Unit-1

One of the key stages of cold and hot functional tests was completed during a set of commissioning activities of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Unit- 1.

As part of the activities, blowdown of the fresh steam pipelines in the turbine compartment at RNPP Unit- 1, this proved that the unit’s steam pipelines are available for supplying steam to the turbine.

According to a release received here on Wednesday, such tests are mandatory before conducting further operations and required to ensure reliable and safe operation of the turbine equipment during RNPP operation.

It said the blowdown was carried out using fresh steam at a pressure of 2.0 MPa and a temperature of 200°C.

These parameters were selected to take into account the design requirements and ensure the reliable cleaning of the pipelines from possible residual moisture, process contaminants, and mechanical particles.

The release said the tests were conducted with steam discharged into the atmosphere and accompanied by noise, which was anticipated and deemed safe for the public.

The tests will be followed by the repeated blowdown of the steam pipelines with an increased volume of fresh steam, which will allow for the final cleaning of the main lines and specify the equipment operating parameters under a near-operational load.

“With the completion of this stage of commissioning works, the Rooppur NPP takes another step towards the pivotal event, such as the launching of power unit No. 1 and its subsequent connection to the power grid. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, built according to the latest Russian VVER-1200 design is expected to supply Bangladesh with clean energy for decades to come. Unit 1 will meet up to 10% of the present energy demand of the country,” said Alexey Deiry, atomstroyexport vice-president for Projects in Bangladesh.