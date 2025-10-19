Sunday, October 19, 2025

Dhaka airport fire: Rooppur nuclear power plant equipment damaged

The fire broke out at the Cargo Village around 2:30pm on Saturday and was doused after seven hours

Rooppur nuclear power plant equipment damaged in fire. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 05:06 PM

Several electrical components imported for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant were destroyed in a fire that broke out at the Cargo Village Complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The equipment was scheduled to be unloaded on Sunday. The fire started around 2:30pm on Saturday, at the Cargo Village building.

A total of 37 units from 13 fire stations, along with members of the army, navy, air force, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), took part in the operation to control the blaze. The fire was brought under control after seven hours, though several imported goods stored in the warehouse were burned.

The electrical equipment, imported from Russia for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, was under the responsibility of C&F agent Mamata Trading Company. The company’s customs officer, Biplob Hossain, said that seven shipments totaling around 18 tons of electrical components arrived in the country six days ago.

He said that an NOC from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission was required before unloading the goods. The process was delayed, and the equipment was scheduled for release on Sunday, but the fire broke out beforehand, destroying the entire consignment.

According to the Fire Service, smoke and water are still present at the site even after the flames were extinguished. Rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation is underway to assess the extent of the damage.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP)
