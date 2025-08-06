Wednesday, August 06, 2025

CA office officially notifies EC to begin poll preparations

The information was confirmed by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 09:58 PM

The Office of the Chief Adviser on Wednesday sent a letter to the Election Commission requesting it to complete all preparations to hold the next parliamentary election before Ramadan in February 2026.

“With this letter, the formalities of the government's request to the Election Commission to arrange the election have been completed,” said a media release from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Wednesday night.

In a letter sent to the senior secretary of the Election Commission, Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah requested him to take all necessary measures to arrange a "free, fair, peaceful and festive" national election of the expected quality within the specified time.

This move came a day after Chief Adviser Professor Yunus’ announcement in his televised address to the nation on August 5, the Day of Mass Uprising, where he said the government would formally request the Election Commission to arrange the election before Ramadan, beginning in February next.

Referring to the address to the nation, the letter said the chief adviser, in his speech, talked about the immediate start of all preparations and institutional arrangements in this regard (election arrangements).

The chief adviser had emphasised on making arrangements so that the next election would be memorable as a day of great joy and festivity in the context of citizens not being able to vote in the last fifteen years.

He also assured the EC of the government's full cooperation in arranging an expected "fair, free, peaceful, and festive" election.

Muhammad Yunus
