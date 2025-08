Home ministry attaches 76 OSD police officers to new places

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday attached a total of 76 police officers, who were earlier made officers on special duty (OSDs) with the ministry, to new places across the country.

These officers were attached to various offices of the police department through a notification signed by Md Mahbubur Rahman, deputy secretary of the home ministry.

According to the notification, the ministry attached 11 OSD deputy inspectors general (DIGs), 56 additional DIGs and nine superintendents of police (SPs) to new stations.

The DIGs are Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman (Rangpur range), Miraz Uddin Ahmed (Sylhet range), Md Zakir Hossain Khan (Chittagong range), Shah Abid Hossain (Chittagong range), Md Elias Sharf (Sylhet range), Syed Nurul Islam (Rangpur range), Zihadul Kabir (Chittagong range), Md Moniruzzaman (Sylhet range), Md Mahbubur Rahman (Khulna range) and Moinul Haque (Sharda Police Academy).

The additional DIGs are Mohammad Jayedul Alam (Rangpur range), Dr Shamsunnahar (Rangpur range), Rifat Rahman Sahamim (Sharda Police Academy), Md Masrukur Rahman Khaled (Rajshahi range), Sanjit Kumar Ray (PTC) Police Training Centre, Tangail, Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan (APBN Specialized Training Centre, Khagrachari), Asma Siddiqa Mily (PTC Rangpur), Joydeb Chowdhury (PTC Tangail), Md Delwar Hossain (Rajshahi range), ABM Masud Hossain (Police Academy Sharda), Mohammad Zakir Hossain Majumder (Khulna range), Md Ahmar Uzzaman (Khulna range), Md Alamgir Kabir (Rangpur range), ASM Mahtab Uddin (Rajshahi range), Md Anwar Hossain Khan (Barisal range), Mohammad Shah Jalal (Barisal range), Md Barkotullah Khan (Police Academy, Sharda), Md Sazzadur Rahman (Mymensingh range), Khan Md Rezwan (Rajshahi range), Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman (Rajshahi range), Mohammad Hasanuzzaman (Sylhet range), Pangkoj Chandra Ray (Rajshahi range), Mohammad Salam Kabir (PTC, Rangpur), Md Moktar Hossain (Chittagong range), Md Maruf Hossain (Khulna range), Md Mainul Hassan (APBN Specialized Training Centre, Khagrachari), TM Mozahidul Islam (Police Academy, Sharda), Sheikh Rafiqul Islam (Rangpur range), Saifullah Al Mamun (Rangpur range), Tutul Chakraborty (Rajshahi range), Md Iqbal Hossain (Rangpur range), Md Rashidul Hassan (Rajshahi range), Md Mizanur Rahman (Barisal range), Syed Abu Sayem (Barisal range), Mohammad Moniruzzaman (Rajshahi range), Muhammad Ashraf Hossain (Barisal range), SM Rashidul Haque (Rangpur range), Md Mehedul Kabir (Rajshahi range), Abdul Mannan Miah (Police Academy, Sharda), Md Mustak Ahmed Khan (Police Academy, Sharda), Md Anwar Hossain (Chittagong range), Masud Ahmed (Barisal range), Md Maruf Hassan Sardar (Sylhet range), Nabid Kamal Shaibal (APBN Specialized Training Centre, Khagrachari), Md Hamidul Alam Khan (Rangpur range), Bejoy Bosak (Rajshahi range), Md Farukul Haque (Mymensingh range), Md Amir Zafar (Barisal range), Md Sajid Hossain (Khulna range), Md Hemayetul Islam (Rangpur range), Md Joynul Abedin (Mymensingh range), Mollah Jahangir Hossain (Chittagong range), Md Ehsan Shah (Barisal range), Md Ajbahar Ali Sheikh (Rajshahi range), Mohammad Sohel Reza (Rangpur range), Md Moazzem Hossain Bhuiyan (Sylhet range) and Md Sharifur Rahman (Rajshahi range).

The superintendents of police (SPs) are Abdul Momen (Chittagong range), Kazi Ashraful Azim (Rangpur range), SM Jahangir Alam Sarkar (Barisal range), Mohammad Ullah (APBN Specialized Training Centre, Khagrachari), SM Shafiq Ullah (PTC, Rangpur), Md Ali Ashraf (Sylhet range), Md Ibrahim Khan (Khulna range), Muhammad Jahangir Mallik (Sylhet Range) and Kazi Muttaki Ibnu Minan (Mymensingh range).