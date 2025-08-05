One year on, justice still elusive for victims of July 2024 killings

A year after the deadly state crackdown during the July 2024 mass uprising, justice remains a distant dream for hundreds of victims’ families, as legal proceedings against key political and security officials have made little headway amid a deepening political crisis.

Although the demand for justice over the July killings has been raised repeatedly by nearly every political party, as well as the victims and their supporters, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus has yet to complete a single case.

Bangladesh witnessed a major uprising in 2024 that led to the ousting of the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, 2024.

What began as a movement demanding the abolition of the government job quota system transformed into a one-point call for the government's resignation. According to the government gazette, the movement resulted in 834 deaths and 12,800 injuries, including students, opposition activists, journalists, and unarmed protesters.

Hasina fled the country on August 5, 2024. Three days later, on August 8, Dr Muhammad Yunus—Bangladesh’s first Nobel laureate—assumed leadership of the interim government, promising justice, reform, and national elections.

Yet, one year later, justice remains elusive. The trial process officially began only this week at the special tribunal, with charges against Hasina and her close associates.

According to police headquarters, at least 1,730 cases have been filed across the country seeking justice for the July martyrs and the injured. Police are working to submit the case documents for further legal action.

As of the first week of August 2025, 27 cases have been filed at the International Crimes Tribunal against various leaders of the ousted Awami League, including Sheikh Hasina. These cases pertain to killings during July–August 2024, as well as enforced disappearances and murders committed during the previous 15 years of Awami League rule.

The trial against Hasina—on charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising—began last Sunday at International Crimes Tribunal-1, with opening statements and witness testimonies.

The Bangladesh Constitution included provisions for prosecuting crimes against humanity in 1973. After 39 years of independence, the International Crimes Tribunal was established to try genocide committed during the 1971 Liberation War. It formally began operating on March 25, 2010. A second tribunal (Tribunal-2) was formed on March 22, 2012, during the Awami League government. On September 15, 2015, both tribunals were merged.

The tribunal has already prosecuted many individuals for 1971-era crimes and imposed the highest penalties. Trials of several others remain ongoing.

Following Hasina’s fall on August 5, 2024, the tribunal’s chairman retired. One member was recalled by the High Court, another resigned, and prosecutors appointed during the Awami League’s tenure also stepped down.

On September 5, 2024, four new prosecutors were appointed, including a new chief prosecutor, Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam—a Supreme Court lawyer who had previously defended convicted Jamaat leaders at the same tribunal.

A three-member judicial panel joined the tribunal on October 15.

Tribunal sources say 27 cases have been filed so far. Arrest warrants have been issued for 215 individuals. Of them, 78 have been arrested, while 138 remain fugitives. Special efforts are underway to capture them, and newspaper advertisements seeking information on several—including Hasina—have already been published.

Hasina is charged with murder, torture, enforced disappearance, and crimes against humanity for allegedly conducting a “disciplined and planned repression campaign” during the 2024 uprising. Investigators submitted the draft charges in March 2025, and on July 10, the tribunal formally framed them.

Hasina is currently residing in India. As she has not appeared in court, the trial is proceeding in absentia.

Earlier, on July 2, the court sentenced her to six months in jail for contempt of court.

The trial that began on August 3 involves Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. In their opening statements, state prosecutors said, “While holding the highest executive office of the state, Sheikh Hasina used security forces and party cadres to carry out widespread repression, which falls under crimes against humanity.”

Mamun testified in court after being granted immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Other accused in the 27 cases include Awami League leader Sheikh Selim; former Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Haque; former Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni; former Law Minister Anisul Huq; former State Ministers Mohammad Ali Arafat (Information) and Junaid Ahmed Palak (ICT); former Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh; Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash; former DB chief Harun-ur-Rashid; DMP Deputy Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker; Additional DIG Proloy Kumar Joarder; former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman; former RAB DG Harun-ur-Rashid; and former army officer Ziaul Ahsan.

Also named are former Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Major General (Retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddique, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, and Professor Zafar Iqbal, among others.