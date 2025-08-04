Home adviser says govt on high alert for August 5

The government remains on alert regarding August 5 (Tuesday), but there is no security concern, said Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

He made this statement to journalists on Monday afternoon after a meeting in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The adviser said: "There is no reason to panic about August 5 (Tuesday). With everyone’s cooperation, all events and programs will take place peacefully. The government is also exercising caution in this regard."

He added: "The government must remain vigilant about everything. That is why such meetings are held and the cooperation of all concerned is sought."

In response to a question regarding the government’s special operation, the adviser said: "The special operation is ongoing across the country. It will continue until the election. Maximum efforts are underway to recover all missing and unrecovered weapons."

Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury noted: "The incidence of juvenile crime is particularly high in the Mohammadpur area of the capital. In addition to families, we need to increase social awareness among the public."

In response to another question about mob violence, the adviser said: "Mob violence has decreased compared to before. It will gradually decline further. We are not showing any leniency in cases of mob violence."

The briefing was attended by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani, Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, among others.