Bangladesh sees $2.48bn remittance in July

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $2.48 billion home, kickstarting the new FY26 on a positive start.

This information was given in an updated report by Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

Data analysis shows that this income is 29.48% higher than the same month last year.

In July 2024, $1.91 billion in remittances came into the country.

In July last year, expatriates reduced remittances by calling on social media to protest political unrest.

Later, after the political changes, the remittance flow started increasing again.

Bangladesh Bank said that this money sent using banking channels is directly having a positive impact on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Officials say that this continuity has been created due to various government initiatives to prevent hundi, a 2.5% incentive on remittances and the development of banking services.

Earlier, in June, expatriate Bangladeshis sent remittances of $2.82 billion to the country, which was 11% more than the same period of the previous year.

According to Bangladesh Bank, at the end of the fiscal year 2024-25, remittances came to the country at $30.33 billion, which is about 27% more than the previous fiscal year.

Remittances in the fiscal year 2023-24 came at $23.74 billion.

This figure is the highest remittances coming to the country in a single fiscal year.

Such a continuous increase in expatriate income has brought stability to the country's economy and relief in the supply of dollars.