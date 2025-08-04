July 35: The D-Day

On August 4, 2024, Bangladesh witnessed one of the deadliest days of the Monsoon Revolution.

Fierce and fatal clashes erupted across the country between Awami League activists and protesting students and citizens, leaving at least 101 dead.

The unrest spiraled into nationwide chaos.

Awami League activists reportedly appeared armed with local weapons and firearms, while demonstrators fought back with bricks and sticks.

Hundreds were shot with live bullets and shotgun pellets in scenes reminiscent of civil conflict.

After sundown, violence escalated further.

The Enayetpur Police Station came under attack, resulting in the immediate deaths of 13 officers. Two more succumbed later to their injuries.

Throughout the day, Awami League offices and leaders’ residences were targeted and set ablaze across multiple districts and upazilas.

In Narsingdi, six Awami League activists were beaten to death after reportedly opening fire on protesters.

In Khulna, demonstrators declared the city “free,” signaling a symbolic rupture from government control.

Across the country, transport services—including highways, railways, and river routes—were paralyzed.

Banks, offices, and commercial centers shut down. In the afternoon, authorities cut off 3G and 4G mobile internet access.

Journalists were not spared. Several, including this correspondent, were harassed and injured while reporting from Dhanmondi, allegedly by ruling party cadres.

Reacting to the violence, state minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat called for peaceful resolution through dialogue—but also warned of firm action and legal enforcement if unrest persisted.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accused the Awami League of deliberately mobilizing armed activists nationwide against unarmed protesters, describing the coordinated violence as state-sponsored.

With the death toll mounting, public institutions shuttered, and communication lines severed, Bangladesh stood at a crossroads—caught between the swelling cry for justice and the looming threat of reprisal.

By nightfall, the streets lay in ghostly silence—scattered with spent shells, broken placards, and twisted barricades.

What began as a student-led uprising had transformed into a bloodied reckoning, sealing the country’s march toward revolution.