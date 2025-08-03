Chhatra Dal rally underway at Shahbagh with huge turnout

The student rally of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, has begun in the capital’s Shahbagh area with a massive presence of leaders and activists from all over the country.

The rally formally started at 3:16pm on Sunday with the recitation from the Holy Quran, marking the anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and other senior leaders are expected to speak at the event.

Tarique, the organizational guardian of Chhatra Dal, virtually joined the rally around 3:14pm.

Students from various educational institutions, including those from outside Dhaka, have joined the rally, along with family members of the Chhatra Dal martyrs during the July-August movement.

Since morning, thousands of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists have been gathering in the Shahbagh area to attend the rally.

A stage has been set up at the Shahbagh intersection with loudspeakers placed all around the venue. The entire stretch from Matshya Bhaban to Katabon is filled with Chhatra Dal leaders and supporters.

Several big screens and projectors have also been installed to help people follow the event.

Chhatra Dal leaders said ambulances and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass freely through the alley between Aziz Super Market and PG Hospital, from Katabon intersection to Hotel InterContinental.

They also mentioned that no vehicle carrying Chhatra Dal activists will be allowed into the Dhaka University area under any circumstances.

Participants have been instructed not to bring any personal processions or showdowns to the rally. After the event, each unit has been asked to clean up their designated spots before leaving.

Ten health centres have been set up around the rally grounds to provide medical support if needed.

Roads around Shahbagh are packed with Chhatra Dal activists which has caused traffic congestion in nearby areas.

Police have shut down traffic on Shahbagh, Dhaka University and Matsyabhaban roads since morning due to the rally.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chhatra Dal decided to shift the rally venue from the Central Shaheed Minar to Shahbagh, even though they had permission for the previous venue.

At a press conference held at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib said the change was made following a request from the National Citizen Party (NCP), which had also planned a rally at the same time and place.

As the rally at the busy Shahbagh intersection is likely to cause traffic disruptions, Rakib has apologised in advance to the city dwellers for the inconvenience.

The Chhatra Dal had earlier announced a series of programmes to mark the July-August uprising anniversary, with the August 3 student rally being one of the main events.

This is the first major public event organised by the BNP’s student wing since the mass uprising last year.

To ensure everything goes smoothly, the student wing issued six specific instructions to its members.

The central leadership has clearly told participants not to bring any banners, festoons, or placards.

Nasir Uddin Nasir, General Secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said the rally will be held peacefully and in an orderly manner.

“Through this rally, our guardian and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will give an important speech on the future of student politics,” he said.

Nasir also said 90 organisational committees have been formed and about 3,500 volunteer teams have been deployed to help manage the rally.