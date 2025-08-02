Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

39 Bangladeshis deported from US

Several deportees alleged they were kept in handcuffs throughout the journey

File image of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 07:29 PM

A total of 39 Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman, were deported from the United States.

They arrived in Dhaka on Saturday.

According to sources at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, they were flown back on a special US military aircraft (C-17), which landed at 6:45am.

Several deportees alleged they were kept in handcuffs throughout the journey. “We are not criminals. We simply sought asylum. But we were treated like dangerous prisoners,” said one of the returnees.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of Brac Migration Program and Youth Platform, said most of the deportees had sold property or taken out large loans—some spending as much as Tk30–40 lakh—to reach the US through irregular routes via Mexico and South America.

After reaching the US, they applied for asylum, but their applications were rejected by courts and immigration authorities. The US administration later decided to deport them, he added.

The deportation followed a broader crackdown by US immigration authorities. Since taking office, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to repatriate undocumented immigrants to their home countries.

Topics:

United States (US)Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
Read More

Adviser: Bangladesh to retain competitive edge under new 20% US tariff

Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh, Yunus tells US envoy

How safe is it to run a school near a runway?

USTR invites Bangladesh to resume tariff talks on July 29

Dhaka airport imposes limit on accompanying persons

Jahangir: Bodies may be exhumed if necessary in Gopalganj incident

Latest News

LG's complete air solutions now at Rancon

JU VC mourns death of construction worker, probe committee formed

Jacobson: Joint military exercise symbolizes strong Bangladesh-US ties

Nahid: Constitutional recognition of July Declaration a must

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain resigns as MD of Southeast Bank

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x