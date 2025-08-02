Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sundarbans Square Market had already been declared risky, says fire service

'The building had no fire safety plan. There was no fire suppression system either'

Fire Service Assistant Director (Dhaka) Kazi Nazmuzzaman talks to the media about the fire in Sundarban Square Market on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 03:34 PM

The Sundarbans Square Market in Gulistan, which caught fire on Saturday, had been declared risky by the Fire Service two to three years ago, officials have confirmed.

On Saturday, after the fire was brought under control, Fire Service Assistant Director (Dhaka) Kazi Nazmuzzaman shared these details with journalists at the scene.

He said: “There were many people on various floors of the building, including the ground and fourth floors. Despite repeated warnings, they were unwilling to evacuate. Later, the police, fire service, and the army tried to get them out of the building. This disrupted the firefighting efforts. If we cannot do our job at the right time, it becomes impossible to extinguish the fire. With the cooperation of various agencies, we were able to put it out. The fire was dangerous.”

When asked about the extent of damage to shops, Kazi Nazmuzzaman said: “We opened the shutters of two shops and found fire inside. But it’s not yet possible to say how much damage was done. That will be known after investigation.”

Asked about the origin of the fire, he said: “The building had no fire safety plan. There was no fire suppression system either. We had declared this building risky a long time ago. The electrical wiring inside the building was disorganized. Because of that, the fire spread from one area to another. Thick smoke was generated, which made it difficult for us to extinguish the fire.”

Topics:

FireGulistan
Read More

Fire at Sundarban Square Market under control

Fire breaks out at market in Gulistan

Fire at Shahjibazar power station plunges Habiganj into darkness

Fire breaks out at residential building in Shewrapara

Fire destroys 30 shops at Narayanganj Hawkers’ Market

Explosion in old Dhaka leaves 5 family members critically injured

Latest News

Jamaat ameer undergoes successful bypass surgery

Info adviser: Shaheed Minar is a symbol of resistance, victory

Home adviser: Steps to be taken soon to identify unknown July martyrs

UCB holds 42nd AGM

Worker dies after falling from under-construction building at JU

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x