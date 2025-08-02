Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Home adviser: Steps to be taken soon to identify unknown July martyrs

The home adviser also expressed dissatisfaction with the construction quality of the mass grave and urged the media to give the issue the attention it deserves

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 03:10 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) announced on Saturday that steps will be taken soon to confirm the identities of 114 July martyrs buried in the mass grave at Rayerbazar in the city.

"There is a mass grave containing the remains of 114 July martyrs, whose identities have yet to be confirmed. We are initiating efforts to identify them soon," he said during a visit to the site 

Speaking to reporters after the visit, the adviser confirmed that the government has decided to move forward with these efforts, after receiving consent from all relevant parties.

"Once their identities are confirmed, the martyrs' families will have the option to either claim the bodies or leave them in the mass grave," Jahangir explained.

The home adviser also expressed dissatisfaction with the construction quality of the mass grave and urged the media to give the issue the attention it deserves.

"If corruption is involved in the construction of a mass grave for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, how can we expect the country to progress?" he questioned.

In response to a query, Jahangir reiterated that those responsible for the mass killings must be brought to justice. "Many of the perpetrators have already been held accountable," he added.

Topics:

JulyLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser: No one will be spared for sabotage around Aug 5

July Warriors block Shahbagh for over 10 hours over charter demands

Shahbagh blocked as protesters demand July charter implementation

Reform talks resume with focus on appointment of caretaker chief

Foreign adviser says July Uprising paved way for inclusive Bangladesh

No extortionist will be spared, warns home adviser

Latest News

Sundarbans Square Market had already been declared risky, says fire service

Jamaat ameer undergoes successful bypass surgery

Info adviser: Shaheed Minar is a symbol of resistance, victory

UCB holds 42nd AGM

Worker dies after falling from under-construction building at JU

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x