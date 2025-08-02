Home adviser: Steps to be taken soon to identify unknown July martyrs

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) announced on Saturday that steps will be taken soon to confirm the identities of 114 July martyrs buried in the mass grave at Rayerbazar in the city.

"There is a mass grave containing the remains of 114 July martyrs, whose identities have yet to be confirmed. We are initiating efforts to identify them soon," he said during a visit to the site

Speaking to reporters after the visit, the adviser confirmed that the government has decided to move forward with these efforts, after receiving consent from all relevant parties.

"Once their identities are confirmed, the martyrs' families will have the option to either claim the bodies or leave them in the mass grave," Jahangir explained.

The home adviser also expressed dissatisfaction with the construction quality of the mass grave and urged the media to give the issue the attention it deserves.

"If corruption is involved in the construction of a mass grave for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, how can we expect the country to progress?" he questioned.

In response to a query, Jahangir reiterated that those responsible for the mass killings must be brought to justice. "Many of the perpetrators have already been held accountable," he added.