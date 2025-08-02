Jamaat ameer undergoes successful bypass surgery

Jamaat-e-Islam Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has undergone successful coronary artery bypass surgery at a private hospital in the capital.

“The surgery was completed without any complications,” renowned cardiologist Dr Jahangir Kabir, who conducted the surgery, told media at the hospital on Saturday.

He is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is expected to return home in seven days, he added.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman had been under medical care at United Hospital in Dhaka since mid-July, following a health scare during Jamaat's national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on July 19.

He fell ill twice while delivering his speech and had to complete his remarks seated before being rushed to hospital for examination.

Nazrul Islam, his personal secretary, earlier said that Dr Shafiqur was undergoing a series of health check-ups which ultimately revealed the need for urgent cardiac intervention.