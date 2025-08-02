How to hire a special train?

If an individual wants to, they can rent an entire special train by following the prescribed process of Bangladesh Railway and paying the appropriate fare.

As a citizen, this is their right. Renting a “full rake” or entire train according to their own needs, convenience, or events is an option open to all citizens.

This does not refer to the government-operated special trains that run during Eid, Puja, or to transport mangoes from Rajshahi. This refers to special trains that an individual can hire to reach a specific destination. Many people are unaware of this possibility.

According to sources at Bangladesh Railway, any individual, organisation, or institution can rent a special train by following the prescribed rules. This service is not reserved for any particular group. Instead, it is available to everyone based on public need and demand.

To hire a special train, passengers must fulfil several conditions. The interested person or organisation must apply to the director general of Bangladesh Railway at least one week in advance.

The application must detail the purpose of the journey, the expected date, destination, type of train, number of passengers, and other relevant information. Upon receiving the application, the director general evaluates the availability of trains and the schedule.

If it is determined that the individual or group genuinely needs to rent a train and if one is available, permission is granted. Multiple departments are involved in this process.

To rent a special train, the person or group must pay 10% more than the standard fare for normal seats and 33% more for AC seats. Additional costs for train operations, security, and other logistical needs may also apply if necessary. A special train generally includes 16 to 18 coaches.

If an individual or group applies for a special train and no such train is available or already booked on the requested date, the railway authorities may allocate a train that is usually off-service (on weekly off days) from a different area, if available on that date. Therefore, the railway authorities recommend applying at least one week in advance.

Station Manager of Bangladesh Railway, Sajedul Islam, said that special trains have previously been hired both privately and by groups or organisations. He noted that the fare varies depending on the distance.

Additionally, if someone wants to rent just one coach instead of a full train, they must pay 10% more for normal seating and 33% more for AC seating. In that case, the person must submit an application 10 days in advance.

If the requested train is already full, since these trains are usually fixed for general passengers, the railway authority will add an extra coach to ensure the applicant can travel.

Recently, on July 19, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami hired four special trains for its members. These trains came to Dhaka from Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Rajshahi, and Chittagong. The organisation reportedly paid Tk32 lakh for these train journeys.

Additionally, at the start of August, Chhatra Dal is expected to hire another special train from Chittagong, according to railway authorities.

Director of Traffic (Transport) at Bangladesh Railway Md Zakir Hossain said that any individual may hire a special train by citing a specific need or reason. This facility is open to all citizens.

When asked why the fare is higher than usual, he responded that it is part of the business policy. Moreover, running a special train involves collaboration with several departments, each incurring separate costs. There are expenses related to food, the staff in charge of the train, and several other internal costs, he added.