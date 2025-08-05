Special trains bring crowds to July Declaration event, disrupt regular services

Eight pairs of special trains were chartered by the government to transport people to Dhaka for the July Declaration event on Tuesday, causing significant delays and disruptions for regular passengers.

Thousands from across the country began arriving in the capital by these trains from morning till noon. The trains were scheduled to return after the event. The government spent over Tk30 lakh for this arrangement.

The Rangpur train was the first to arrive at Kamalapur Station at 10:05am, followed by those from Narayanganj (11:10am), Sylhet (12:55pm), Chittagong (1:05pm), Rajshahi (1:20pm), Bhanga (1:30pm), and Narsingdi (2:40pm).

Students protest poor train condition

Passengers of the Rajshahi special train expressed strong dissatisfaction over its condition. They staged a protest at Rajshahi Railway Station, blocking the Silk City Express to Dhaka. Protesters complained about broken seats, unhygienic toilets, and poor ventilation.

Following an hour-long negotiation, the train departed at 8:13am—nearly an hour behind schedule.

Md Arif from Rajshahi said: “We were very disappointed with the train allocated for us. While the trains from other districts were of better quality, ours was dilapidated. Passengers were outraged, and after much persuasion, the train finally departed.”

He added: “There were 17 others left behind who were later sent on the Silk City train. Our purpose in coming today is to seek justice on behalf of those injured and killed. We want the July Charter to be acknowledged. We hope the government takes this seriously.”

A section of students and citizens staged a sit-in on the tracks, saying the coaches provided were from local trains. While they welcomed the initiative, they expressed frustration over the quality and delays. Following the protest, railway authorities arranged to transport 35 protesters separately on the Silk City Express.

Special trains enable participation

Despite issues, many praised the government’s initiative.

Abdullah Minhaj, a class 10 student from Tamirul Millat Kamil Madrasa who came from Joydebpur, said: “We came to honour the martyrs and demand the July Charter. My father was shot on August 5, 2024, and still has a bullet lodged in his leg. He couldn’t come, so he sent me. The government-arranged train made it easy for us.”

Mahadi Hasan, a class six student from Sylhet, said: “We came to pay respects to those who gave their lives. Without the special trains, it wouldn’t have been possible. Many guardians came with us. However, the service could have been better.”

Nurul Alam Siddique, who came on the Narsingdi train, said: “Thanks to the interim government for arranging these trains. Otherwise, ordinary people couldn’t have made this journey. One big advantage is that we can return on the same train, reducing a lot of hassle.”

Around 11:30am, the Bhanga train left for Dhaka. Despite having 676 seats, only 17 passengers were onboard. Many reportedly couldn’t board due to heavy rain in the morning.

Sumona from Narayanganj said: “The government has chartered special trains considering our needs, and that is truly commendable. We friends came together to honour the July warriors.”

Regular passengers suffer delays

A visit to Kamalapur Station showed that the movement of special trains disrupted the regular schedule, especially for long-distance routes like Chittagong and Rajshahi. Passengers reported delays of one to three hours and were seen waiting throughout the station.

Fatema Akhter and her daughter, who came from Khilgaon to catch a train to Chittagong, said: “We’ve been waiting for two hours, and the train hasn’t arrived yet. We heard the delay is due to special trains. There was also traffic on the roads. We are happy about the July uprising’s recognition, but not about the suffering caused by jams and delays.”

Kamalapur Station Manager Sajedul Islam told Dhaka Tribune: “The schedule of regular trains was slightly delayed due to the operation of special trains. Some passengers faced trouble, but most special trains arrived properly. Hopefully, after the programme ends, they will return to their destinations without further issues.”