Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has held a meeting with Nozmul Haque Nannu, acting president of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Association.

During the meeting on Thursday, they reviewed the history of friendly exchanges between China and Bangladesh in various fields.

They exchanged views on further strengthening people-to-people exchanges, so as to deliver more benefits to the peoples of both nations.

Counselor Li Shaopeng from the Chinese Embassy attended the meeting.