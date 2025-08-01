ISPR: Maj Sadique's political involvement confirmed in initial probe

Allegations of political involvement against Bangladesh Army officer Major Sadique have been primarily found to be true in an internal army probe, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) has confirmed.

According to an ISPR press release issued on Friday, a law enforcement agency recently brought forward allegations concerning the political involvement of a Bangladesh Army officer. The army, on July 17, detained the officer, Major Sadique, from his residence in Uttara, Dhaka, placing him in military custody.

To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the army has already formed a court of inquiry, which, according to the press release, has found the allegations to be valid during its preliminary probe.

"Following the completion of the full investigation, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the officer under existing military laws and regulations based on the findings. The Bangladesh Army is also coordinating with the Bangladesh Police and other law enforcement agencies as needed.

"Furthermore, another court of inquiry has been formed to investigate the officer’s absence from his workplace. Upon the investigation’s conclusion, responsibility will be determined under military law, and necessary legal steps will follow."

ISPR reiterated that the Bangladesh Army is a completely apolitical, disciplined, and professional institution, where there is no room for political involvement.

It said that any army personnel found to be involved in political activities will face action under military law. "The Bangladesh Army remains fully committed to upholding professionalism, discipline, and constitutional responsibility among all its members."

On Thursday afternoon, during a press conference at Officers’ Mess A in Dhaka Cantonment, Brigadier General Md Nazim-ud-Doula, director of the Military Operations Directorate at Army Headquarters, said Major Sadique is currently in custody and being interrogated over allegations of providing training to Awami League members.