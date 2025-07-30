World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025: Crime syndicates rake in $150bn annually

Human trafficking has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most profitable transnational crimes, generating an estimated $150 billion annually, according to United Nations data.

Affecting men, women, and children alike, traffickers exploit victims for forced labor, sexual abuse, online scams, coerced marriages, and drug trafficking.

This alarming global crisis took centre stage at a high-level seminar held on Wednesday at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Technical Working Group of the Bangladesh United Nations Network on Migration (BDUNNM).

According to the UN, approximately 50 million people are currently living under conditions of modern slavery.

Among them, 12 million are children, and women and girls comprise 61% of the total.

Speakers emphasized that trafficking today is not confined to smuggling or border crimes—it has evolved into a sophisticated, technology-enabled, and profit-driven criminal enterprise.

Traffickers exploit weak points in migration systems, supply chains, and economic hardship to trap vulnerable populations.

Bangladesh sees alarming case backlog

In Bangladesh, the scale of the crisis is stark.

As of mid-2024, over 4,291 human trafficking cases remained pending in special tribunals.

Nearly 16,000 suspects have been arrested, yet only 38 out of 662 resolved cases have resulted in convictions.

Five traffickers received life sentences, while 55 others were given varying prison terms. Meanwhile, nearly 1,200 accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

In addition, formal charges have been framed in 1,079 new cases.

Experts say the low conviction rate underscores persistent challenges in evidence collection, victim cooperation, and law enforcement capacity.

Urgent need for victim support and tech-based justice

Speakers called for a stronger, victim-centered approach and the use of modern technology in investigations and trials. Many survivors are unwilling or unable to testify due to trauma, fear, or a lack of protection. Some remain stranded abroad without access to legal or diplomatic support.

Dr Bernd Spanier, chargé d’affaires of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, said: “Human trafficking is one of the most severe violations of human rights. It’s a global crime. Combatting irregular migration and trafficking in persons is a priority for Europe and promoting safe, legal and dignified labour migration to Europe is our objective. In our efforts, we are guided by the EU Anti-trafficking strategy, which focuses on reducing demand, breaking the traffickers’ business model and providing support to survivors - especially women and children. With every person not trafficked, one more victim is protected, and one more life is restored,”

“Trafficking is a gross violation of human rights,” said Lance Bonneau, acting UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, chief of mission of IOM, and coordinator of the BDUNNM.

“We must work together — governments, international organizations, civil society, the private sector, and communities — to identify and dismantle trafficking syndicates, disrupt their finances, and most importantly, rescue, rehabilitate, and reintegrate survivors,”

“Combatting this organized crime demands not only strong legal frameworks but also tech-driven investigations and cross-border cooperation.” Lance Bonneau added.

Sujin Kong, deputy country director of KOICA, noted that their awareness campaigns have reached over two million people. She added that KOICA has also supported trafficking survivors with livelihood training, reintegration programs, and psychosocial support.

Policy shifts and coordinated action

Proposed initiatives include expanding the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), revising victim identification protocols, enacting witness protection legislation, and increasing the number of specialized tribunals to expedite justice.

A recurring theme was the need to address the root causes of irregular migration, including economic desperation and unsafe migration routes. Participants called for the development of safer, more affordable, and legal pathways for migration to prevent exploitation.

“We must not only rely on enforcement,” said Khandaker Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We are committed to prioritizing the rights and rehabilitation of victims.”

A call for multi-agency and cross-border collaboration

The seminar concluded with a strong appeal for enhanced vigilance from law enforcement, border agencies, and international partners.

Authorities were urged to strengthen surveillance at airports, border crossings, and digital platforms—common channels for trafficking operations.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Law, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch, and Police Headquarters underscored the importance of recognizing human trafficking as an organized crime that requires interagency coordination, strategic planning, and political will.

The event also featured technical presentations by the Ministry of Home Affairs and CTiP TWG, which provided insights into emerging trafficking trends and national response strategies.

A powerful survivor testimonial—Voice of the Victim—served as a poignant reminder of the human impact of trafficking and the importance of survivor-centred, trauma-informed approaches.

A cultural performance and awareness segment concluded the programme, reinforcing key campaign messages for a broader audience.

This observance reflects Bangladesh’s national commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring justice for trafficking survivors. It is part of a broader campaign taking place throughout the week, including social media outreach and community-level awareness activities led by CTiP TWG of the Bangladesh United Nations Network on Migration.