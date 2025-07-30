Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Nahid: We haven’t backed down, will achieve all demands

The July March began from Jailkhana Mor on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and proceeded through various areas

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), addresses supporters at a public rally in Narsingdi on July 30, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 09:35 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has reaffirmed their stance of not backing down from any of its demands as its month-long march, which began in Rangpur, arrived in Narsingdi on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public rally held in the courtyard of Narsingdi Municipality, Nahid Islam said: “The march that began in Rangpur has traveled across the country for a month and today arrived in the revolutionary city of Narsingdi. Over the past year, there have been many conspiracies. We were not given the July Charter. But we have not backed down from any of our demands. We will achieve every one of them.”

Earlier in the day, the July March began from Jailkhana Mor on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and proceeded through various areas, including the Narsingdi Government College area, before concluding at the rally venue.

Expressing optimism about the movement’s future, Nahid said: “In the Bangladesh of tomorrow, the National Citizens Party (NCP) will triumph. In the uprising of '24, the people of Narsingdi played a major role. Today, we remember all the martyrs, including Narsingdi’s own Shaheed Tahmid. If the people of Narsingdi come to the Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on August 3, we will be able to achieve our demands.”

Local leaders, students, and professionals from Narsingdi were present at the event, along with key NCP figures, including Sarjis Alam, chief organizer (Northern Region); Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator; and Tasnim Zara, senior joint member secretary.

Topics:

Public rallyNahid IslamNational Citizen Party
Read More

Salahuddin: July Charter a social contract, no party to break this agreement

NCP clarifies difference between ‘July charter’ and ‘proclamation’

15 injured as BNP men clash with NCP supporters in Comilla

NCP urges Election Commission to ensure voting rights for expatriates

Chhatra Dal changes rally venue at NCP’s request

Nahid says July charter must be basis of next election

Latest News

Salahuddin: July Charter a social contract, no party to break this agreement

Living with earthquakes: Lessons from resilient countries

BRTA reviews ‘Safety Policy 2025’, calls to prioritize women’s safety in transport

Chinese ambassador meets agriculture adviser

Key developments in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x