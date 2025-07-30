Nahid: We haven’t backed down, will achieve all demands

Speaking at a public rally held in the courtyard of Narsingdi Municipality, Nahid Islam said: “The march that began in Rangpur has traveled across the country for a month and today arrived in the revolutionary city of Narsingdi. Over the past year, there have been many conspiracies. We were not given the July Charter. But we have not backed down from any of our demands. We will achieve every one of them.”

Earlier in the day, the July March began from Jailkhana Mor on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and proceeded through various areas, including the Narsingdi Government College area, before concluding at the rally venue.

Expressing optimism about the movement’s future, Nahid said: “In the Bangladesh of tomorrow, the National Citizens Party (NCP) will triumph. In the uprising of '24, the people of Narsingdi played a major role. Today, we remember all the martyrs, including Narsingdi’s own Shaheed Tahmid. If the people of Narsingdi come to the Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on August 3, we will be able to achieve our demands.”

Local leaders, students, and professionals from Narsingdi were present at the event, along with key NCP figures, including Sarjis Alam, chief organizer (Northern Region); Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator; and Tasnim Zara, senior joint member secretary.