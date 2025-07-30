Reflecting on the International Anti-Human Trafficking Day

Between 2022 and 2024, Bangladesh sent over one million migrant workers abroad annually. While the vast majority migrate through regular channels, several hundred cases each year involve irregular migration or human trafficking. The link between labour migration and trafficking in persons is complex and often blurred, requiring cross-border cooperation, robust information sharing, and multi-agency coordination.

Trafficking patterns have become increasingly sophisticated. Most victims are trafficked through common but concealed routes—across land borders into India, or via air and sea routes to countries like Malaysia, Libya, and more recently, Russia. Some traffickers exploit religious or tourist visas to mask their operations. One recent case revealed how victims were taken for Umrah in Saudi Arabia, rerouted to Turkey under the guise of tourism, and ultimately trafficked into Russia—where they were sold and coerced into joining the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Another group of Bangladeshi migrants was transported using a combination of air, land, and sea: first to Kolkata, then to Thailand by air, onward to Vietnam by bus, then by boat to Indonesia, and eventually intercepted at sea en route to Australia.

These convoluted routes make detection difficult, and traffickers continually adapt their tactics. Often operating transnationally, they change locations and methods to evade law enforcement. To counter this, border agencies and law enforcement must be adequately resourced, trained, and equipped to disrupt these criminal networks effectively.

Vulnerability of Aspirant Migrants

Victims of trafficking are usually from lower middle-income or economically vulnerable backgrounds, with limited education and job prospects. Many are seduced by tales of success abroad, often spread through informal social networks. In their desperation, they place greater trust in brokers and traffickers than in formal channels or government guidance. Frequently, they sell their last remaining assets or borrow heavily to finance their journey—only to be trapped in exploitative situations or forcibly returned home destitute.

Despite government efforts, many aspiring migrants remain reluctant to pursue regular migration paths, viewing the process as overly bureaucratic. They are drawn to the ‘shortcut’ promises of traffickers who offer "package deals," often masking exploitation behind false job offers or forged documents.

Legal and Policy Framework

Bangladesh regulates migration and anti-trafficking efforts through two key legal instruments:

Overseas Employment and Migration Act, 2013 and its associated rules (2017) Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012 and its associated rules (2017)

As of end-2024, there were 4,291 cases under the Human Trafficking Tribunals across Bangladesh. About 16,000 accused have been arrested. In 2024 alone, 1,079 new cases were filed, and 662 cases disposed. Of these, 88 resulted in convictions—38 with fines and imprisonment, including 5 life sentences, while about 1,200 were acquitted.

In addition:

Migration by sea and through undesignated ports is prohibited.

Victim Identification Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) have been introduced.

Integration of Technology

To strengthen safe migration and reduce fraud, several digital platforms and services have been deployed:

Ami Probashi App for migrant registration, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), job search, and services

National hotlines including 999, 16135, 109, and 16430

Special desks at international airports

Digital National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for victim identification and reintegration

These tools improve transparency in the recruitment process and empower potential migrants to verify job offers and report suspicious activity.

Promoting Regular Migration

A key strategy to prevent trafficking is expanding legal migration pathways. Bangladesh has signed bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with countries such as India, Malaysia, Libya, South Africa, and Italy. Negotiations are ongoing with others including Oman, UAE, and Cambodia. These agreements aim to create safe employment opportunities and reduce reliance on unregulated channels.

Bangladesh also actively participates in regional forums such as the Bali Process and Colombo Process, demonstrating its commitment to collaborative migration management. A recent example is Bangladesh’s hosting of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting on Human Trafficking in April 2025, fostering dialogue on regional cooperation.

Persistent Challenges and root causes of trafficking

Poverty, unemployment, and limited awareness remain the core drivers of trafficking. Vulnerable populations, especially in rural areas, are often unaware of deceptive recruitment practices or the dangers of irregular migration.

Despite having robust legal frameworks, the low conviction rates, case backlogs, and lack of specialized courts hinder justice. Many cases fail due to poor evidence collection and prolonged legal processes.

Law enforcement, border control, and social service agencies often operate under severe capacity constraints. Effective coordination among diverse actors—police, judiciary, civil society, and international partners—is critical but often difficult.

Gaps in border surveillance allow traffickers to smuggle people for forced labour or exploitation.

Fraudulent recruiters take advantage of loopholes, sending migrants abroad without proper documentation or safeguards.

Survivor support, investigation capacity, and surveillance are hampered by insufficient funding and manpower.

Government Initiatives

To address these challenges, the Government of Bangladesh has initiated several reforms:

Expansion of vocational training centres: 110 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) and Institute of Marine Technology (IMT) branches now operate across the country.

Streamlined work permits and visa processes through bilateral labour agreements.

Nationwide awareness campaigns on the risks of irregular migration.

Crackdowns on trafficking rings through strengthened law enforcement operations.

The Way Forward: Call to Action

As we observe International Anti-Human Trafficking Day under the theme “Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End the Exploitation,” we must reflect on the multifaceted nature of this crime. Combating trafficking requires compassion, coordination, and sustained collaboration — across borders and sectors.

We call upon our national and international partners to:

Expand third-country resettlement options for Rohingya refugees Support voluntary and safe repatriation of forcibly displaced populations Enhance cross-border surveillance and joint investigations Increase international funding for humanitarian and livelihood support programs

Human trafficking and irregular Migration is a multi-layered and complex phenomenon and due to its mostly transnational nature, it requires coordinated and active cooperation of the law enforcing agencies, border management agencies, policy makers and international and national NGOs to curb the cross-border mobility of people and bring the perpetrators to book as well as dismantle their criminal network.

This year’s theme ‘Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End the Exploitation’, will bear some real fruits if we can work compassionately, in a coordinated way and with effective collaboration.

Md Aminul Islam, Deputy Secretary (Political 3), Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA)