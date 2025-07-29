Milestone plane crash: Beijing willing to help Dhaka have comprehensive investigation

Highlighting the importance of a comprehensive investigation, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Tuesday said China would help Bangladesh investigate the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash into a building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on July 21.

Responding to a question at an event in the capital, he said China is willing to see a "very comprehensive and impartial" investigation to know the reasons behind the crash.

Ambassador Yao said a technical expert team is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday. They are sending the technical team in response to a request from Bangladesh, he said.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event at Jatiya Press Club. DCAB President AKM Moinuddin and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun also spoke on the occasion.

On tariff issues, Ambassador Yao said they respect Bangladesh’s right to resolve trade disputes with the United States through equal dialogue and support it in defending its legitimate interests.

"The United States imposed a 35% tariff on Bangladesh, one of the least developed countries, which is neither reasonable nor ethical," he said.

Speaking at the DCAB Talk, Ambassador Yao said they note that Bangladesh and the US are intensifying tariff talks. "These talks, which have drawn widespread attention, concern Bangladesh’s sovereignty and economic future," he said.

Ambassador Yao said they support Bangladesh in upholding WTO rules and the multilateral trading system, and in maintaining normal trade and exchanges with China.

"In the face of unilateralism and protectionism, no country is immune to it. If international trade plunges back to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, everyone will become a victim," he said.

Ambassador Yao said China stands ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with Bangladesh to jointly resist unilateral bullying and defend global fairness and justice.

The envoy said that since the Trump administration took office, the US has rolled out a series of unilateral tariffs, including so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’, a textbook case of trade bullying.

These measures blatantly violate WTO rules, disrupt global industrial and supply chains, and hinder world economic recovery, he said.

"Worse still, the US is now weaponising tariffs to strong-arm others into so-called reciprocal tariff negotiations. This is nothing but hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying disguised as reciprocity," he added.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and China.

Over the past year, both China and Bangladesh are confronted with historic opportunities and significant changes in external environments.